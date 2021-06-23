Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...North of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, one spot on Battleship Road is covered with water about three inches deep. The westbound lane of USS North Carolina Road is covered with water up to six inches deep. In downtown Wilmington, about a block of Water Street just south of Market Street is covered with about three inches of water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 PM 5.8 1.1 0.5 1 Minor 24/10 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 1 None 24/10 PM 5.9 1.2 0.6 1 Minor 25/11 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.4 1 None 25/11 PM 5.6 0.9 0.4 1 Minor 26/12 PM 4.5 -0.2 0.4 1 None

Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
