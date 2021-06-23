Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 141 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ocala Airport, or 9 miles east of Rainbow Lakes Estates, moving southeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ocala Airport, Santos and Belleview.