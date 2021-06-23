Cancel
Flagler County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FLAGLER AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT * At 142 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crescent City, moving southeast at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Crescent City.

alerts.weather.gov
Putnam County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crescent City, FL
