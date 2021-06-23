Sergio Romo strips after umpire checks for ‘sticky stuff’

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sergio Romo pulled down his pants during Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers after an umpire asked to inspect him for banned foreign substances, East Bay Times reports.

New protocols to routinely inspect pitchers and their equipment for such substances has been enacted by Major League Baseball, a process which hasn't been too disruptive overall but has caused issues in certain situations.

One of these situations unravelled Tuesday when Romo threw his hat and glove down in front of an umpire, removed his belt and dropped trou. The spectacle transpired after Romo gave up a homerun in Oakland’s 13-6 victory over the Rangers.

“He’s a playful guy,” said A’s head coach Bob Melvin. “I don’t think he meant anything by it. I will credit the umpires the way they’ve handled it. They’ve been fantastic. Try to make light of it. Smile with guys and do it quickly. That won’t happen again. The playful side came out. I don’t think he meant anything by it. But umpires are trying to do their job as well.”

Melvin has applauded the efforts made by the MLB to curb the use of banned substances and said that he thinks the process is typically quick and easy. He also said that A’s players are okay with the protocol for the most part.

“He gave up a home run, he’s pretty pissed off,” said A’s starting pitcher Cole Irvin. “I think he just tapped into his emotions. Whether you think it’s childish or think he did it out of frustration, I don’t think it needs to go that far. But it is what it is. We have to do it. Looking at that, I was kind of surprised to be honest.”