Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Woman Wednesday: Jasmine Wilson

aymag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s Woman Wednesday, AY About You sits down with Jasmine Wilson, a Leadership Development Coach and Business Education Instructor. The two-time graduate of Arkansas Tech University, in Russellville, earned a BA in Psychology and MS in College Student Personnel. Wilson and her family returned to Arkansas from Texas and currently reside in her hometown of Morrilton. She is married to Marc Wilson of Jacksonville, and they are the proud parents to a 9-year-old, Madison. Wilson is also an avid music lover, trained vocalist and amateur musician.

www.aymag.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Tech University#College Student Personnel#African American
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
Related
Watertown, TNwilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Alexis Hoffman

On the surface, Alexis Hoffman, a 2021 graduate of Watertown High School, ready to take on the world. However, underneath Hoffman’s youth, is a woman who has already overcome more than many will face in a lifetime. Hoffman was born prematurely, said her mom, Jennie Walpole. Hoffman explained that she...
Entertainmentkalb.com

Monte Wilson

The Lagniappe Theater production of "Sister Act" returns in July. Ross Schexnayder is back with a laundry list of things to talk about. Linda Hutson offers an update from the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, as they prepare for hurricane season. Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 22...
edglentoday.com

SIUE Mourns Loss Of CAS Student Jasmine Streater

EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE community is mourning the loss of senior social work student Jasmine Streater, of Chicago Heights, who was involved in a fatal car accident last weekend. She was 26. A College of Arts and Sciences student, Streater was doing a practicum in the Center for Student Diversity...
Arkansas Stateaymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: July 1-5

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker talk about some of the events happening this weekend on 103.7 The Buzz, below. What: Gulley Park Concert Series.
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Stockbridge, GAHenry County Daily Herald

WEDDING: Udockexer & Jasmine Chandler

Udockexer & Jasmine Chandler were recently married on May 15, 2021 at Cha'le Gardens in Riverdale, GA with Pastor Frank Kelton officiating the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of James (deceased) and Jacqueline Blalock of Stockbridge, GA. She is a 2021 graduate of Atlanta Technical College and is self employed at Eternal Allure in Eagles Landing.
Edwardsville, ILriverbender.com

SIUE Mourns Loss Of CAS Student Jasmine Streater

EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE community is mourning the loss of senior social work student Jasmine Streater, of Chicago Heights, who was involved in a fatal car accident last weekend. She was 26. A College of Arts and Sciences student, Streater was doing a practicum in the Center for Student Diversity...