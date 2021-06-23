Woman Wednesday: Jasmine Wilson

For this week’s Woman Wednesday, AY About You sits down with Jasmine Wilson, a Leadership Development Coach and Business Education Instructor. The two-time graduate of Arkansas Tech University, in Russellville, earned a BA in Psychology and MS in College Student Personnel. Wilson and her family returned to Arkansas from Texas and currently reside in her hometown of Morrilton. She is married to Marc Wilson of Jacksonville, and they are the proud parents to a 9-year-old, Madison. Wilson is also an avid music lover, trained vocalist and amateur musician.