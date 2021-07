For the second consecutive year, Formula 1 and the FIA have chosen Istanbul, Turkey, for a replacement race on the F1 schedule. On Friday, Formula 1 announced that the series will race at Istanbul Park on Oct. 3. The move to Turkey replaces the F1 Singapore Grand Prix that was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. It was believed that a second race for the United States, namely Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was considered for the opening created by the Singapore cancellation.