Watertown, MA

Town Manager Announces His Retirement After Nearly 3 Decades

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly three decades leading Watertown’s government, Town Manager Michael Driscoll told the Town Council Tuesday night that he soon will be retiring. “On August 18, 1977, I began working for the Town of Watertown at the young age of 24!,” Driscoll said Tuesday. “Tonight, I am announcing my intention to retire as Town Manager the end of January 2022, when I will be 69 which will be 45 years of serving our community, with the last 29 years as Watertown’s Town Manager.”

