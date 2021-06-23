Town Manager Announces His Retirement After Nearly 3 Decades

After nearly three decades leading Watertown’s government, Town Manager Michael Driscoll told the Town Council Tuesday night that he soon will be retiring. “On August 18, 1977, I began working for the Town of Watertown at the young age of 24!,” Driscoll said Tuesday. “Tonight, I am announcing my intention to retire as Town Manager the end of January 2022, when I will be 69 which will be 45 years of serving our community, with the last 29 years as Watertown’s Town Manager.”