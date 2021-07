If this past weekend’s Ally 400 proved anything, it’s that NASCAR made the right decision by returning the Music City. The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway did not disappoint. It seems safe to say that both the teams, drivers and crew chiefs got more than they bargained for from the unique concrete layout. While it was a weekend of firsts and new initiatives on many levels, some things remained consistent. After his third consecutive points race win, Kyle Larson continues to sit atop the latest FlurrySports NASCAR power rankings.