Albert Lea man pleads guilty to child sex abuse
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man accused of sexually abusing two children is taking a plea deal. The trial of Juan Eduardo Rodriguez Morales, 39 of Albert Lea, started Monday. He was arrested in July 2019 and charged with seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Albert Lea police say Morales abused two children under the age of 15 and the abuse occurred over the course of five years.www.kimt.com