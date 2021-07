The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is one of about a dozen departments nationwide that have a “real-time crime center,” or a high-tech surveillance hub. There, police officers can access about 1,100 cameras located throughout the city — some of which have the power to zoom in and identify people’s faces from more than a block away. Others are license-plate-reader cameras posted on traffic lights. And about 500 of those are cameras that private groups own and voluntarily feed into the center.