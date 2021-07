Boris Johnson has said he continues to have “full confidence” in Matt Hancock after the health secretary was accused of having an affair with one of his close aides and breaking Covid rules.The PM’s spokesperson said Mr Johnson had accepted his minister’s apology and considered the matter “closed”.On Friday, Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing guidelines but made clear he did not intend to resign over the matter.“I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for...