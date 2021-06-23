Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Here's a hot deal on a cool handheld mini-fan

By Jeremy Glass
Connecticut Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMini-fans have come a long way since the spray fans of the 90s: This Hoven Mini Handheld Fan ($7.60 on Amazon with Promo Code RTYRR27S) is a major upgrade and will keep you cool through scorching summers, unseasonable toasty falls, suspiciously warmer winters, and scalding hellscape caused by global warming springs.

www.ctpost.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld#Mini#Electric Toothbrush#Promo Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingKFOR

It’s here — the best deals of Prime Day 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Prime Day in full swing, consumers are gearing up for two days of deep discounts on best-selling products, many of which will dip to their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’ve noticed that Amazon is rolling out...
ShoppingPosted by
WSB Radio

Prime Day 2021 deals: What’s hot right now

Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale has begun with thousands of deals on everything from televisions to computers to gaming devices. The annual sale, which is happening about a month early this year, features bargains on tech items, headphones, Apple products, smart phones and much more. The two-day event ends Wednesday...
ElectronicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Usually overpriced, today's iPad Mini deal makes Apple's most portable tablet very viable

We've wanted a great iPad Mini deal for a long time and this is one we can thoroughly get behind at just $329 at Walmart in the store's brand new Deals for Days sales event. The iPad Mini has always been a fantastic Apple tablet, but the usual $399 asking price has always put us off, even when applying the usual, "well, Apple stuff is always expensive" line of thinking.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This $16 Handheld Fan Is the Hottest Summer Accessory (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re spending lots of time outside in the summer heat, that probably means you’re looking for more ways to keep cool — I get it. But box fans and air conditioners aren’t exactly travel-friendly, and pools and sprinklers aren’t always an option. And as much as I love the satisfying snap of a paper fan, they can be delicate to carry around and require you to do all the work. That’s why handheld fans are one of my newfound favorite ways to beat the heat. They’re rechargeable, portable, and can even be used smartly at home. I was recently looking for an option to take with me on my summer trips, and this one caught my eye on Amazon: the OCUBE Mini Handheld Fan.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Here’s the Best Tech Deals of Target’s “Deal Days” Event

It’s Prime Day, and everyone’s getting in on the fun. But if you can’t find the deals you want during Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy’s sales events, then it’s time to shop at Target. You can find killer deals at Target today, including heavy discounts on AirPods, Nintendo games, TVs, and instant film cameras.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Women’s & Men’s Nike Running Shoes!

Nike is running some great sales right now, plus you can get an extra 20% off with code FAST20 at checkout today! Even better, Nike+ members (free to join) can get FREE shipping on all orders!. Here are some great deals we spotted…. Nike Women’s Flex Experience Run 10 Shoes...
Computersinputmag.com

The Hackintosh of our dreams is here and it’s a sick handheld

Every day, a new hacked-together product sprouts from the ether, and we love to see it. This time, an ingenious YouTuber (via Hackaday) has seemingly done the impossible: make a Hackintosh handheld running the full version of macOS Big Sur. The DIY device may be the first of its kind, according to Hackaday. Even if it’s not, it’s awesome and we want it.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

GRAY aims to “transform” Apple Watch with torched titanium

An Apple Watch case collection called RESKAR was revealed by the folks at GRAY this week. The accessories don’t exactly change the way the user wears an Apple Watch, and the device still remains a watch. But if ever there were a set of watchbands and encasement elements for Apple Watch that made the device look like a different machine altogether – this is it.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Crocs Shoes as low as $19.99 + Free Shipping!

Love Crocs? You can get some great deals on Sierra right now!. Right now, Sierra is offering 40% off Crocs Shoes for the family! Plus, look for a pop up box to score free shipping when you sign up for their email list. Here are some deals you can get…
Lifestyleinsideedition.com

Tips for Staying Cool When It's Scorching Hot Outside

It may be scorching outside, but there are steps you can take to make sure you stay cool inside, according to lifestyle expert Erica Katz. First, what should you do if it’s a hot summer night and you can’t get cool enough to fall asleep? Freeze your sheets, Katz says.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Zara’s sale is here just in time for hot girl summer: Shop breezy linens and fun minis now

Zara is a favourite for a reason. The retailer has earned itself a cult following among editors, celebrities and even royalty (with Kate Middleton frequently being spotted wearing clothes from the brand) thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and reliable basics. The Spanish brand is so popular that Instagram accounts have been created to showcase the very best of Zara and provide inspiration to its legions of fans. And it’s one of our firm favourites too. If your wishlist is looking as long as ours, we’ve got some good news: the brand’s summer sale is here. From Wednesday 23 June (that’s...
Lifestylemoneysavingmom.com

Men’s Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes only $88.20 shipped (Reg. $180!)

Whoa! This is a great deal on these Men’s Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes!. Adidas has these Men’s Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes in Vivid Red for just $88.20 when you use the promo code JULY at checkout! Plus, shipping is free when you join the Creator’s Club (free to join). These...
LifestyleSan Diego weekly Reader

Cool, Costco summer is here!

Summer is here! And it’s not canceled this year! I’d say it’s time to celebrate, but do I even need to say it? I would imagine almost everybody is super stoked to have a nice, normal summer... but I have to wonder if there are people out there who aren’t excited about the summer. If anyone could be a summer-hater, I would expect it would be some hipster who is doing it just to be contrary. Is that a thing?
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

TinyPrints: 10 Free Cards!

Right now, TinyPrints is offering 10 free cards when you use the promo code TPCARDS at checkout! You’ll just pay shipping which is around $3. Have more shopping to do? You can get an extra 20% off everything else with this code. And shipping is free on orders over $10 with the promo code TPSHIP at checkout.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Fans Of Sweet Baby Ray's Hot Sauce Won't Want To Miss This Amazing Kroger Deal

Here's the thing: all hot sauces are not created equal. As for the best of them, we've got Valentina Salsa Picante for those who want a fresh taste of Mexico (Guadalajara, to be exact), Crystal for the New Orleanians, and Frank's RedHot Sauce for anyone who wants to stick to the basics. Lower down on the podium we've got Siracha, Tabasco, and Louisana, each of which suffers from one of the following: too much sugar, too much salt, or too little flavor.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mission Local

It’s hot and the Mission has ice cream galore to cool you off

In 2017, the Mission had 12 ice cream vendors in its 1.5 square miles. Two have closed since then, but we still have a whopping 10 ice cream shops in the Mission. It’s likely you can visit all of them over the course of this heatwave. But if you want some background on where most get their base, we have some reading for you and some videos that we did early on.
Technology9to5Mac

Opinion: Here’s what it’s like using the iPad mini 5 in 2021

Even as Apple focuses on marketing the iPad Pro as a computer replacement and continuing the “What’s a computer?” debate, there’s an oft-forgetting member of the iPad lineup: the iPad mini. As rumors indicate a new iPad mini is coming later this year, here’s what it’s like using the iPad mini 5 in 2021.