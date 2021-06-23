Cancel
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk house fire leaves one resident displaced

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - One resident has been displaced after a fire damaged a Suffolk home Wednesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Lewis Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke showing from the single-story home. The occupant had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived after being notified by a neighbor.

No injuries were reported and the fire was called under control at 10:53 a.m.

The home sustained extensive fire damage. The displaced resident is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

