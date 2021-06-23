Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia is telling the same old story when it comes to the incident in the Black Sea

By Keir Giles
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UqcJ_0adBcmAX00

HMS Defender entered the Black Sea knowing it would probably be an eventful visit. Between friendly port stops in Ukraine and Georgia, passing by the tense region of Russian-annexed Crimea was bound to be a serious business. Russia ’s claims that it sent Defender packing with warning shots and bombing runs aren’t a huge surprise – and neither is the aftermath.

Moscow likes to claim that foreign ships or aircraft in its vicinity have changed course and retreated when challenged, as Russia needs to tell its people two stories: that it is under threat from a dangerous, aggressive west, but also that Russia itself is strong and can protect itself and see off unwelcome intruders. This leads it to carry out aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres close to western aircraft and ships on and above the seas around Russia.

So in any encounter with Russia of this kind, it’s inevitable there will be conflicting versions of what happened. Experts point out that if Russia really did fire warning shots, they would almost certainly have released a video of the encounter. Gunfire in the area, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) says, was part of a pre-planned Russian naval exercise several miles away. Russia also says it dropped bombs in the path of Defender – a claim the UK says it “does not recognise”.

After years of disinformation, the Russian version of any given incident is automatically suspect. But it’s also important for the UK to get its own story straight. Certainly today’s bland statements from the MoD press office have been in stark contrast to descriptions by a BBC correspondent on board Defender . According to his report, Russian aircraft were making close passes, there were warnings over the radio that the ship would be fired on, and Defender had been harassed by vessels of Russia’s Coast Guard – which, unlike their British or American counterparts, belong to the FSB intelligence agency.

Russia has claimed Crimea as its own since it seized the peninsula from Ukraine in early 2014. Western countries don’t recognise that claim. The UK could have sent Defender through waters off Crimea specifically to make that point – and that’s probably why the UK says Defender was passing through Ukrainian waters, while Russia claims it was intruding on its own territory.

But either way, It is probable Defender had every right to be where it was without harassment by Russia. The “innocent passage” phrase we will be hearing a lot of over the next few days refers to the right to pass through another state’s territorial waters, no matter which state it may be. It’s the same principle the west insisted on, and Moscow resisted, during the Cold War – which, on at least one occasion , led to Soviet warships ramming American vessels that were doing exactly the same thing, in the same place, as HMS Defender was today.

The UK will also have been well aware of today’s timing – during the annual Moscow Security Conference, a high-profile gathering of military and intelligence bigwigs from Russia and its friends where the threat of the implacably hostile west is always a major theme. Today’s incident will give them plenty to talk about – but the chances of it being an honest conversation are probably slim.

Keir Giles is senior consulting fellow, Russia and Eurasia Programme, Chatham House

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

162K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Sea#Ukraine#Crimea#Black Sea Region#Hms Defender#Russian#The Ministry Of Defence#Coast Guard#British#American#Fsb#Ukrainian#Soviet#Eurasia Programme#Chatham House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

U.K. denies Russia fired warning shots at destroyer in Black Sea

Russia's defense ministry claimed Wednesday that a Russian warship and fighter jet fired "warning" shots at the British Royal Navy’s HMS Defender destroyer for encroaching on waters near Crimea in the Black Sea. The latest: The U.K.'s ministry of defense disputed that any warning shots were fired, saying in a...
Politicskdal610.com

Russia says Britain, U.S. are trying to incite Black Sea conflict -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday accused Britain and the United States of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders by all possible means, including with its military, RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying. Russia on Thursday warned Britain...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Confrontation between the UK and Russia on the Black Sea

For Russia and Ukraine, the Black Sea has been a hot spot, filled with confrontation and disagreement. On Wednesday, that tension spilled over toward British forces as well. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia fired warning shots toward a British Royal Navy destroyer. Russia says that the British HMS Defender entered what Russia considers its territorial waters near Crimea. The UK Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying: "No shots were directed at HMS Defender." Host Carol Hills speaks with Rear Admiral Chris Parry, a former British Royal Navy officer.
Militaryraventribune.com

Black Sea: British ship – Russia throws warning shots at politics

Russia has fired on Moscow and fired bombs to warn a British warship in the Black Sea, the defense ministry said. In the Russian territorial waters, three kilometers from the Crimean peninsula, the state agency Toss reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry. This was denied by the British government. The...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Warns UK and U.S. Not to Tempt Fate in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain and the United States on Friday against "tempting fate" by sending warships to the Black Sea, and said it would defend its borders using all possible means including military force. In a statement broadcast on state television, the Defence Ministry said it was ill-advised for...
Military19fortyfive.com

How Russia Plans to Take Down Stealth F-35s and F-22s in a War

Russia inherited a dizzyingly large number of surface-to-air missiles from the Soviet Union and has also improved upon Soviet designs since. Here is a rundown of the notable parts of S-family. The first surface-to-air guided missile system was the S-25 Berkut family of SAMs which were deployed by the Soviet...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

NATO exercise begins in Black Sea, Russia demands cancellation

More than 30 countries will begin military exercises in the Black Sea area and southern Ukraine on Monday, even as Russia warns against holding the drills. The exercise, entitled Sea Breeze 2021, comes amidst an increase in tensions between NATO countries and Moscow. Last week, the Russian embassy in Washington...
MilitaryBBC

HMS Defender: What will be the fallout from Black Sea incident?

A needless provocation by the Royal Navy or the legitimate exercising of a right of passage at sea?. That depends on your viewpoint. Britain, strongly supported by Ukraine, insists that HMS Defender was taking the shortest, most direct route across the Black Sea, from Odessa, in Ukraine, to Georgia. But...
MilitaryCBS 58

Putin: US aircraft involved in Black Sea UK incident

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer during last week's Black Sea incident. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force it out of an area near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.
MilitaryNorwalk Hour

Dutch navy: Russian jets flew low over frigate in Black Sea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russian warplanes repeatedly flew low over a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea last week and carried out “mock attacks,” the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands said Tuesday. The incident involving the Dutch ship Zr. Ms. Evertsen happened last Thursday southeast of Crimea, the...
Politicsdallassun.com

Britain, Russia Still At Odds Over Warship Incident In Black Sea

Britain and Russia have once again clashed over an incident last week in the Black Sea as a British warship passed by Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014. President Vladimir Putin reiterated during his annual call-in show on June 30 that one of Russia's warships fired warning shots and that a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain's HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.
Militarylawfareblog.com

Déjà vu—Russia’s Illegal Restrictions on Innocent Passage in the Black Sea

On June 23, 2021, the Associated Press reported that the Russian military claimed one of its warships had fired warning shots in front of the HMS Defender after the British destroyer ignored a warning that it would be fired upon if it entered the Russian-claimed territorial sea off the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian military also claimed that a Russian Su-24 bomber dropped four fragmentation bombs ahead of the Defender to persuade the British warship to alter its course and that the British destroyer left Russian waters shortly thereafter.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Why the Russian Navy Is Testing the West in the Black Sea and Mediterranean

Major doings in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean these past couple of weeks. At present naval forces representing thirty-two countries are carrying out Exercise Sea Breeze 2021, an annual event co-hosted by the United States and Ukraine. “This year’s iteration has the largest number of participating nations in the exercise’s history, with 32 countries from six continents providing 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, and 18 special operations and dive teams scheduled to participate,” according to a U.S. Navy press release.