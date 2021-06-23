Cancel
China

Hong Kong’s Last Remaining Pro-Democracy Newspaper Goes Dark

By Elliot Hannon
Slate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what could mark the true end of the democratic era in Hong Kong, the city’s largest and last surviving pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, announced its closure Wednesday after its headquarters were raided by authorities, its top editors arrested, and its assets frozen. The paper said it will cease operating—digitally and in print—at midnight making Thursday’s paper its final print edition. The 26-year old paper that made a name for itself doing what newspapers are intended to do: holding government to account, skewering public officials, and challenging the Chinese Communist Party, has come under immense pressure since Beijing stepped up efforts to subsume the former British colony using a new national security law to quash dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

slate.com
Jimmy Lai
#Newspapers#Democracy#Hong Kong#Apple Daily#British#The Communist Party#Chinese
Beijing, CN
China
