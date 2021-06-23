San Jose man claims Santa Cruz Boardwalk security kicked him out because of 'gang-related' tattoos

(Allef Vinicius/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) A San Jose man alleges he was kicked out of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk while celebrating Father's Day with his son because of his tattoos.

"Excuse me, but you’re not allowed on the premises,’ basically, that’s what he said,” Mark Devera told KPIX 5. “He goes, ‘Well, it’s against our policy.’ That it’s gang-related. I said, ‘Gang-related?'"

Devera's tattoos read "Pinoy" and "Pride," which he says are not gang affiliated but a tribute to his ethnicity and country.

The incident happened while Devera was recording his son on a ride and was tapped on the should by security guards asking him to leave the amusement park.

He was able to speak to a manager and claims the manager was okay with the tattoos. However, Devera still had to cover up the ink if he wanted to remain inside the park.

Devera said he was followed and watched by park staff.

“I felt embarrassed,” he told the news organization. “I’m being harassed here and violated. I felt like I’ve been stripped of my First Amendment. I’m a dad of four, who works Monday through Friday.”

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk said in a statement that Devera was not kicked out but was asked to cover up his tattoos.

With regards to this specific incident, the gentleman was not kicked off the Boardwalk. We did engage him in a dialogue and asked him to cover his tattoo out of an abundance of caution. After a lengthy discussion he agreed and remained at the park. However, this incident has caused us to engage in an internal investigation and discussion regarding our approach to this type of issue and we are working to determine if changes to our approach are warranted.