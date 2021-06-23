City of Greeley News Updates

Sarah Werner, Colorado Municipal League engagement and communications manager

Greeley Mayor Pro Tem Dale Hall was elected by the Colorado Municipal League (CML) executive board to serve as vice-president for 2021-2022 during CML’s Annual Business Meeting, held virtually on June 21.

Steamboat Springs Council President Pro Tem Kathi Meyer was elected president and Thornton Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Sandgren was elected secretary-treasurer. Centennial City Attorney Robert "Bob" Widner will serve as immediate past president.

Hall is a Colorado native, who has lived in Greeley since 7th grade. He is married to Susie and has one daughter, Kimberly. He and his wife own and operate a property management company in Greeley, with more than 30 years of property management experience. Dale served in the Army during the Vietnam War and came back home and became a deputy sheriff with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. He has 30 year's experience in the financial advisory industry. He was elected to the office of Weld County commissioner, where he also served as chair of Colorado Counties Inc. Finance Committee, and Colorado State Representative in District 48, where he served on the Joint Budget Committee. Dale has served on numerous community organizations, including the Greeley Housing Authority, Greeley/Weld Airport Authority, Colorado Aeronautical Board, and the Greeley Planning Commission.

Kevin Bommer, CML’s executive director says, “Dale has worn a few different elected official hats over the years, but he has truly found his calling in municipal government. His insights and leadership continue to be highly valued by CML and help ensure CML continues to be the primary source for municipal officials statewide for their advocacy, information, and training needs.”

The CML Executive Board is comprised of 21 elected officials and key municipal staff members who are elected by the membership at an annual business meeting. The Board is responsible for overall finances, management, and policy affairs of the League. CML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1923 and represents the interests of 270 cities and towns. For more information on the Colorado Municipal League, please visit cml.org or call 303-831-6411.