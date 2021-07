Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area has reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest totals reported by the Minnesota Department of Health indicate nearly 96,500 Olmsted County residents are now fully vaccinated against the new virus. That equates to 80 percent of county residents 16 years and older. 83 percent, or over 100,600 Olmsted County residents over the age of 15, have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine.