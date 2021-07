Commissioner Chuck Woodworth addressed complaints that the city of Sullivan has received about drinking water during Monday’s City Council meeting. “First thing I want to let everyone know is that the water is bacteriologically safe to drink. It has been tested for bacteria and passed each time, and we will continue to monitor for bacteria,” he said. “Your safety is our number one goal. The chlorine feed has been turned up to ensure it is safe.” Woodworth went on to say that first thing Tuesday morning another round of samples will be collected and sent to the lab to test for bacteria. Each month, several samples are collected and submitted to EPA for analysis for detection of chloroform or bacteria to confirm the water is safe. This is a monthly requirement of the IEPA. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.