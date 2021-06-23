Cancel
Brewers expected to call up Keston Hiura, give him another shot to make his mark

By Robert Murray
Cover picture for the articleSources tell FanSided that the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to call up Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville again, giving him another chance to stick in the majors. This season has not gone well for Keston Hiura, with the talented young infielder bouncing back and forth between the majors and minors as he tries to find his footing. Across two separate stints with the Brewers this season he’s slashed .130/.217/.220 across 122 plate appearances with 48 strikeouts and just seven extra-base hits.

