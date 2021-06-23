Libra Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Command Alkon
More info on Libra Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Command Alkon. Libra Systems is a leading provider of plant automation, truck scale ticketing, and enterprise integration solutions for the asphalt and aggregate industries. With over forty years of experience, Libra offers a full array of products and services to help materials producers improve quality, streamline operations, access valuable management information, and achieve greater profits.www.forconstructionpros.com