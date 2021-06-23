Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cowlitz County, WA

Olympia driver hits, kills pedestrian in Cowlitz County Tuesday night

By Martín Bilbao
Olympian
 9 days ago

An Olympia driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near Woodland in Cowlitz County on Tuesday, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. The collision occurred before 8:45 p.m. as a mid-sized sports utility vehicle traveled southbound on the I-5 near Dike Access Road, Trooper Will Finn said. The driver, a 69-year-old Olympia resident, struck the pedestrian in the center lane and immediately stopped, he said.

www.theolympian.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cowlitz County, WA
City
Olympia, WA
City
Longview, WA
Olympia, WA
Accidents
Cowlitz County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodland, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Cowlitz County, WA
Accidents
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Olympia, WA
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Finn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Accident#Washington State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...