Former Police Chief In Area Dies At Age 48

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Former Tuxedo Police Chief Patrick Welsh has died at the age of 48. Photo Credit: Tuxedo.gov.org

A former Hudson Valley police chief has died just five years after his retirement.

Former Tuxedo Police Chief Patrick Welsh died at the age of 48, officials said. A cause of death was not given.

Welsh joined the department as a part-time dispatcher in February 1994, became a town officer in 1997, was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and to chief in 2009.

He retired in 2016 from injuries sustained during the line of duty, city officials said at the time of his retirement.

Welsh leaves behind a wife and four children.

Services have not been announced.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

