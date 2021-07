There is a big rumor swirling around that MLW is in contact with some “big names” that could be headed to the company in the fall, with several names appearing on the September 11th taping in Dallas, Texas. One of the big names is none other than Braun Strowman. As crazy as it sounds, MLW has been in talks with Strowman’s agents and while nothing definitive has come from it, there is still a chance he could be one of if not the biggest acquisition in MLW’s history.