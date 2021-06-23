Cancel
Sidney, OH

Commission OKs subdivision’s preliminary plat

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 9 days ago

SIDNEY —A preliminary plat for the Bur Oak subdivision north of Russell Road was approved by the Sidney Planning Commission during its hybrid-style meeting Monday evening. The OK’d request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of MSGA Development, was for a preliminary plat located north of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue, and east and south of Interstate 75. The preliminary plat proposes 238 new lots, said Barbara Dulworth, community development director. This property has been the subject of a rezoning request and a revision to the rezoning earlier in 2021.

