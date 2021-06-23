100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #73 Andrew Raym

Way, way back in April, 2017, OU was the first D1 program to offer in-state lineman Andrew Raym. Raym attended Broken Arrow High School in the Tulsa area, roughly a two hour drive from Norman. He was a top 100 recruit in the country, with an impressive offer sheet of the who’s who of college football. Andrew committed to the Sooners in the fall of 2017, but decommitted the following spring. He kept receiving offers from major programs, but OU was always in the mix. Around a year later, his OUDNA couldn’t be hidden.