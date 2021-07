E3 was packed with big announcements from some of the biggest publishers in the games industry. We have a pretty good roadmap for what the remainder of this year will look like in terms of game releases. While PlayStation remains a wild card to whether or not we will have an event from them sooner or later, we do have an event coming soon to look forward to. The EA Play Live will be coming to us live on July 22nd, featuring a variety of their biggest games as well as a handful of unannounced projects. However, it was revealed today, that there will be one studio that we will not see at EA Play Live this year.