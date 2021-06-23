Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 3.9% in May

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate bumped up to 3.9% in May even as more Iowans worked at jobs, a state agency reported Wednesday.

Iowa Workforce Development said the rate was up slightly from the 3.8% unemployment rate in April.

The total number of Iowa residents working rose to 1.58 million in May and the state’s labor force participation rate increased to 66.4%. The number of unemployed residents also increased by an estimated 1,300 people.

Iowa was tied with Wisconsin for the nation’s 10th lowest unemployment rate.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 5.8%.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

495K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Unemployed#Ap#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Oregon hits 70% COVID vaccination milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon on Friday reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials from the state health authority. “The 70% adult vaccination goal means we have a better chance to sustain a safe reopening,” said Patrick...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

7 big solar farms proposed in rural Louisiana by 2024

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Solar power companies are looking to build at least seven big projects in rural Louisiana, including three in one unincorporated community. State records reveal that previously undisclosed projects seeking economic incentives include three in the St. Jams Parish community of Vacherie and one each in Thibodaux, Bogalusa, Singer and Franklinton, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will hold a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat and Newsom ally, after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot. Republicans are hoping for an upset in a heavily Democratic state where the GOP hasn’t won a statewide election since 2006. The election will be watched nationally as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play. Here’s how it works:
Clarksburg, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia to review lead water lines in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials will review lead service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of the toxin in drinking water. The Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday said the review comes after sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.