Work is Finished on New Affordable Housing Complex in Watkins Glen

New York State Homes and Community Renewal on Tuesday announced the completion of an $11.6 million affordable and supportive housing development in the village of Watkins Glen. Glen Lake Apartments offers 34 affordable apartments including six supportive homes reserved for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. A 7,300-square-foot childcare center on the ground floor is leased by My Place: A Play and Learning Center, which provides educational opportunities for children under age five. The project supports the economic development efforts underway in Watkins Glen as part of the village’s selection as a winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative for the Southern Tier.