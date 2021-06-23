Cancel
Watkins Glen, NY

Work is Finished on New Affordable Housing Complex in Watkins Glen

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
 9 days ago
New York State Homes and Community Renewal on Tuesday announced the completion of an $11.6 million affordable and supportive housing development in the village of Watkins Glen. Glen Lake Apartments offers 34 affordable apartments including six supportive homes reserved for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. A 7,300-square-foot childcare center on the ground floor is leased by My Place: A Play and Learning Center, which provides educational opportunities for children under age five. The project supports the economic development efforts underway in Watkins Glen as part of the village’s selection as a winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative for the Southern Tier.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Improvements Coming at Seneca Lake State Park

Three and a half years ago, Seneca Lake Resorts was awarded a concession contract to operate the marina and related facilities at Sampson State Park. Improvements have included new docks, a store and rental cabins. Rick Newman with Seneca Lake Resorts says we can look for the same type of improvements in the future at Seneca Lake State Park.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

City of Auburn Working on American Rescue Plan Spending

Auburn City Council is wasting no time spending its American Rescue Plan windfall. They passed a resolution at Thursday’s meeting putting funds into the community. City Clerk Chuck Mason says council members also voted to look after the city’s interests. Mason adds the city is modeling the use of the...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Defends Seneca Meadows Grant

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association came under fire recently from other environmental groups for accepting a 15 thousand dollar grant from Seneca Meadows. Bill Roege with Seneca Lake Pure Waters says the group felt neither organization was trying to influence the other. Like many non-profits, Seneca Lake Pure Waters has...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Location Change for Wednesday’s Geneva American Legion Public Hearing

Wednesday’s public hearing on the proposed rezoning of the Geneva American Legion property has been moved to the Geneva Recreation Complex. A second public hearing will also take place for the creation of a Planned Unit Development of the 13-acre Lochland Road property. A Pennsylvania construction management company made it known in May they wanted to redevelop the property to build townhouses, a hotel, a restaurant, and craft brewery.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Farmers’ Market Coupons Available

Cayuga County’s Office for the Aging this month will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons this month at drive-thru distribution sites. Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns, the coupons will not be distributed to the public in the agency’s office or senior buildings in the community. To be eligible to receive...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Yates County Endowment 2021 Grants Awarded

In the past year, the Yates Community Endowment has awarded 29 grants totaling $140,692 to support nonprofits that serve Yates County residents, with $95,492 distributed from its Yates Emergency Relief Fund to address local needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been reviewing proposals and making grants almost nonstop since last...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County DMV Working on Hybrid Schedule

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer announced on Thursday the DMV office is working on implementing a hybrid schedule. In an email, Dwyer says the office will continue with appointments for all services from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. The appointments will be for county residents and a few close by...