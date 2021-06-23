Cancel
Mooresville, NC

How to help Mooresville with community cleanup project

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORESVILLE – Town representatives are looking for help with a community cleanup project. In a town-coordinated effort, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, a debris drop-off station will be available at the corner of East Iredell Avenue and North Church Street. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload debris or items that the municipal waste collection service does not pick up on a regular basis (including construction materials, tires and electronics).

