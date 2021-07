The military junta of Myanmar (formerly Burma) announced on Wednesday the release of some 2,300 detainees during the protests against the coup in February. At least 700 of these inmates were held in the Insein Prison in Yangon, the former capital. This prison is the largest in the country and in it thousands of prisoners of conscience were imprisoned during half a century of military dictatorship, including the leader de facto of the civil government deposed by the Army on February 1, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in 2003, 2007 and 2009.