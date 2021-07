They sure lounged around when it came to making more games use it. In an announcement on the Nintendo Switch Online app, as well as the official support page, the Online Lounge feature is being discontinued for Splatoon 2. Players will still have the option to utilize voice-chat, but the ability to send URL links to friends and create lobbies is no more as of July 28th, 2021. This is likely due to the release of Splatoon 3 in 2022.