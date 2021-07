It’s always nice when a book surprises you. “Yes & I Love You” is more than the title suggests. Yes, it is certainly a romance novel, but it also deals with things most of us don’t think about when talking about inclusion in books. The main female character, Hollyn, has Tourette syndrome and suffers panic attacks. The disease affects the character’s daily life but doesn’t define who she is. The author, Roni Loren, holds a master’s degree in social work and spent years as a mental health counselor, and it is clear her experiences help her here. She represents the illness well and does a great job of demonstrating how anxiety and other daily things we take for granted make things harder for Hollyn.