Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ becomes First Self-Serve Beer Restaurant in Oklahoma

Yukon Oklahoma opened in 2019 by franchisees Eddie and Kevyn Steffensen. For two years Crave and the Steffensen's have worked with legislation to legalize the self-pour concept in the state! The restaurant offers all beef hot dogs grilled to perfection, bratwurst, and mild/hot sausages, with an array of toppings. Smoked brisket as well as pulled pork and pulled chicken are also served along with classical BBQ dishes. The desserts and sides are also a feature of their menu. Your kids will be happy with their extensive kid's menu and Kids eat free on Wednesday's too! The location has a grandiose patio with heaters and outdoor lighting as well. The beer wall features local crafts, there's something for everyone at this family friendly establishment.