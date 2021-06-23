Cancel
American Horror Stories Teaser Invites Viewers Back to the Murder House

By Andy Swift
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought Rubber Man was terrifying, wait until you see what Rubber Woman has up her sleeve. (Metaphorically speaking, of course. There’s no way that suit comes with sleeves.) FX on Hulu has released the first official teaser for American Horror Stories, the upcoming AHS spinoff which tells a...

tvline.com
