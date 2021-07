After Olympic Trials, A Breakdown of the U.S. Women’s Team Bound For Tokyo. Two days before the U.S. Olympic Trials began, breaststroker Lilly King declared in a press conference that the American women could win every single gold medal in swimming in Tokyo. Right away, that sounded like wishful, overly-optimistic thinking, but it already looked like that the American women could have medal contenders in each race for the Olympics.