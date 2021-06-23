Normand Champagne: The Truth About The Man Who Killed Leopold Dion

A new mother with a six-week-old baby said she will take her newborn to breastfeed while she does jury service in protest over “ludicrous rules” that prevent her deferring her duty.Kirsty Keating told The Independent she will do this even though she fears it could harm her baby boy’s well-being as she condemned rules forcing her to do jury duty while breastfeeding. The 38-year-old said she had tried to defer her jury service for a later date when she is not breastfeeding but her request has been refused.She added: “Obviously it is much better for his development and well-being to...