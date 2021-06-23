Preview: Aion Classic Launches Today, Here’s What’s Different

It’s been a short trip from “this is a thing that’s going to happen” to “this thing is happening right now”, but here we are. Today, Aion Classic launches for global audiences. This is an opportunity for those (like me) who enjoyed Aion back in the day but aren’t so fond of the current version, as well as those who missed out the first time around to get in and try things out. That, and there are likely to be some folks who weren’t around for the first time because, as was pointed out to me by Lead Producer Mike Treffler during a brief overview of Classic last week, XP was the most up to date version of Windows at the time of launch.