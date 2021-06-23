Cancel
Review all 1,000+ pages of documents about NC’s proposal to Apple here

Here is a searchable file of all 1,000+ pages of documents released by the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina pertaining to the state’s attempt to lure Apple to the Research Triangle Park. The News & Observer reviewed the documents and, among other things,...

Apple in NC: Five things we learned from 1,000 pages of state records

The state’s two top economic development organizations — the Commerce Department and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina — have released more than 1,000 pages of records related to their recruitment of Apple to Research Triangle Park. The successful recruitment, which Apple says will lead to 3,000 new jobs...
Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Revisiting Hoosier regions

On May 3, Gov. Eric Holcomb launched READI (the Regional Economic Acceleration + Development Initiative). It’s a $500,000 program for Indiana regions to attract and retain talent (people) who value “Quality of Place and Quality of Life, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.”. That’s all very with-it, stylish and in keeping with the...
Public Utilities Commission approves Microgrid tariff for Hawaii

The state Public Utilities Commission has approved a microgrid services tariff, offering Hawaiian Electric more ways to power its grid during an emergency. A microgrid, Hawaii Electric said, can “generate, distribute, and regulate the supply of electricity to customers, but locally and on a smaller scale.”. The U.S. Department of...
Stephen Ambrose Joins SAIC As Chief Climate Scientist

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced the appointment of Stephen Ambrose in the newly created role of chief climate scientist. In this role, Ambrose will lead SAIC’s climate program to provide government and industry customers solutions to address some of the most challenging problems facing society. “Stephen brings a wealth...
Trade Deficit Increased to $71.2 Billion in May

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $71.2 billion in May, up $2.2 billion from $69.1 billion in April, revised. May exports were $206.0 billion, $1.3 billion more than April exports. May imports were $277.3 billion, $3.5...
Google Fights Food Insecurity As EBT SNAP Expands Beyond The Supermarket

Businesses are getting in on the fight against food insecurity this week — as Dollar General confirmed its plan to offer fresh produce in 10,000 stores to combat food deserts, Google announced a major anti-food insecurity initiative. In a blog post, the tech giant announced its Find Food Support site, which features tools to locate the nearest food bank, information about food stamp eligibility, and education tools about additional opportunities to receive food support.
INFORMS Endorses Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation to Modernize STEM Education

Legislation Describes Operations Research as Foundational to STEM Fields. INFORMS has endorsed new legislation introduced in the U.S. Congress last month that, if enacted, would modernize science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in the United States to attract more young people into these studies and fields to enhance the nation’s pipeline of STEM talent.
Interagency Agreement to Coordinate Broadband Funding Deployment

Late last week, the Department of Agriculture and other Federal Agencies announced an interagency agreement to coordinate the distribution of broadband deployment funds. USDA, the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration signed the agreement. Each federal agency partner agrees to share information about existing or planned projects that receive funding from the various federal funding sources. The agreement also requires the federal agency partners to consider basing the distribution of funds from the programs on standardized broadband coverage data.
USDA announces grants for small meat processors

The Agriculture Department last week announced $55.2 million in competitive grant funding available through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program that should allow smaller meat producers to be eligible for federal inspection. “We are building capacity and increasing economic opportunity for small and midsized meat and...
Fortenberry scores additional federal funding for USDA center at UNL

The Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House has given its approval to an additional $20 million for construction of a new U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The new recommended funding follows an earlier allocation of $11.2 million for planning and design of the multiyear...
California State Office of Rural Health

The California State Office of Rural Health (CalSORH) serves to link rural communities with state and federal resources and collaborates with statewide rural health associations and other public and private agencies to promote rural health services. CalSORH also provides structure for the Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility/Critical Access Hospital (FLEX/CAH) Program, Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP), and J-1 Visa Waiver Programs. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Official who said Champlain Towers were ‘in very good shape’ also inspected building that collapsed in 1997

The same official who allegedly said Champlain Towers were “in very good shape” three years ago also inspected a building that collapsed in 1997.In 2018, Ross Prieto was the chief building official in Surfside, Florida, where he allegedly delivered a glowing report on the doomed condo’s condition. But before that, The New York Times has revealed, he was the assistant director of building and zoning for Miami Shores, where another disaster occurred decades ago.According to the Times, Mr Prieto made multiple visits to the Biscayne Kennel Club as it was being demolished by an “unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered subcontractor.”...
Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.