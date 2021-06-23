George M. St. Peter, age 81, of Gloversville, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born March 10, 1940, in Gloversville, the son of George and Alma Finizio St. Peter. He attended the former St. Francis DeSales and Mount Carmel elementary schools and finished his education at Gloversville High School. He worked for various leather mills, including Pan American Tanning and Grandoe Gloves, but found his calling chauffeuring people for many years. Trips to airports, from Albany to the NYC area, train stations, doctor’s appointments or driving your car to Florida was all in a day’s work for George.