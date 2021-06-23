Cancel
Kids In Mental Health Crisis Can Languish For Days Inside ERs

KPCW
KPCW
One evening in late March, a mom called 911. Her daughter, she said, was threatening to kill herself. EMTs arrived at the home north of Boston, helped calm the 13-year-old, and took her to an emergency room. Melinda, like a growing number of children during the pandemic, had become increasingly...

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

