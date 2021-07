Valorant agents are coming out of the woodwork it seems. Kay/0 is releasing on June 22, 2021, and Riot Games already teased what seems to be the next agent in line. The agent was teased in a quick sequence of images in the Valorant Year One Anthem video, roughly at 3:22 time stamp. You can check it out yourself and we recommend watching the video in slow motion in order to get the exact image.