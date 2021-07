The Blue Jays added a much-needed arm to the bullpen on Tuesday in Adam Cimber from the Marlins. Cimber won’t join his new team until Wednesday, but I can’t imagine it’s going to take long before he pitches in a new uniform. Things have been going well lately for the Blue Jays overall, but even while winning eight of their last nine games the bullpen has continued to be an area of inconsistency. The hope is that Cimber will help settle things down, and maybe even add a high-leverage option for Charlie Montoyo to turn to late in the game.