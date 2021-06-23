You'll never believe what phobia Ally Brooke has...

Reading the Bible through with me? Grab your pen and journal, and get ready to write your thoughts as you journey through the Bible. Today read Exodus 1-3. The events in this chapter occurred well over 300 years after the events in Genesis 50. Moses was born into an Egyptian culture that feared his people because they were so numerous, and they worshipped only one God. Subsequently, Egypt enslaved them. In fact, their fear of the Jews was so great that the Pharaoh commanded that all newborn Hebrew boys were to be put to death when Moses was an infant. Moses’ mother had a plan to spare Moses and, as God worked it out, Moses was adopted by the Pharaoh’s daughter. He grew up as the grandson of the Pharoah, with his real mother as his nurse. She taught him about Yahweh, the one true God, and the history of their people.