Tim Johnson passed up waiting for Ryan Bader for interim title fight, expects a decision win over Valentin Moldavsky

Tim Johnson could’ve waited for a title shot against Ryan Bader. After Johnson earned a split decision win over Cheick Kongo last October he cemented himself as the number one contender at heavyweight. The plan was for the UFC veteran to face Ryan Bader in the first quarter of 2021 for the heavyweight title. Yet, Bader went into the light heavyweight grand prix and instead of waiting, Johnson will face Valentin Moldavsky in the main event of Bellator 261 for the interim heavyweight title.

