USSI Global Adds Ted Korte to Executive Team

By TVT Staff
tvtechnology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has appointed Ted Korte as vice president of Programs and Innovation Lab. Reporting to COO Anthony Morelli, Korte will focus on technology development and systems integration strategies that bring the company’s core broadcast, digital signage and electronic business and consumer operations closer together. In a company statement...

www.tvtechnology.com
Haivision to Acquire CineMassive

MONTREAL —Video streaming technology provider Haivision Systems has inked a definitive agreement to acquire CineMassive Displays, LLC. for about $30 million. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, CineMassive has 62 employees and revenues of about $20 million in 2020. It provides visual collaboration technology including CineNet, a solution that aggregates content from multiple real-time sources for display and interaction within control room operations centers.
Businesschannele2e.com

Platinum Equity Completes Ingram Micro Acquisition

Platinum Equity‘s acquisition of Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group has been completed, sources close to the distribution giant indicate. An official public announcement is expected within days. Under Platinum Equity’s private equity ownership, Ingram Micro is expected to maintain a focus on three established pillars. The background: In a...
Charlotte, NCnddist.com

CNC Supplier Names New VP of Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC — The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, has announced the promotion of Mike Vassil to Vice President of Operations. Previously, he held the position of Director of Operations since 2018. In this new role, Vassil will be...
Businesstvtechnology.com

TAG Adds Three Execs to International Team

TEL AVIV—To help capitalize on its global growth, TAG Video Systems has expanded its international team with the appointment of three more professionals, hiring Eitan Dvir as VP of customer success, Nir Cang as director of technical operations, and Chris Welsh as product specialist. “We’re delighted to add three more...
Technologyaithority.com

Outreach and Sales Hacker Launch New Podcast Focused on Revenue Innovation

Outreach, the fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider, and Sales Hacker, the largest community for sales professionals, launched a new podcast today aimed at revenue innovators across the go-to-market organization. Hosted by Mary Shea, Outreach’s global innovation evangelist, and Harish Mohan, Outreach senior vice president of revenue excellence and...
Businessaithority.com

Tenovos Secures $8 Million Series A-1 Funding

Latest Round More Than Triples Company Valuation in Less Than One Year for Rapidly-Scaling DAM Disruptor. Tenovos, the data-first, modern Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A-1 investment led by Progress Ventures. The oversubscribed round more than triples the company’s valuation and counts participation from previous investors including Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Revel Partners and Dublin Capital and introduces new personal investors including Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and advance the intelligent features of its innovative Active Story Management (ASM)™ platform.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Stilla Technologies Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations. Trained as a molecular biologist, Dr. Grow brings over 25 years of experience in biological research and commercial management to Stilla during a time of dynamic growth for the company and for digital PCR, which is transforming the fields of genomics and genetic analysis.
Computersaithority.com

TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers

Revalize delivers sector-specific software solutions that drive growth through elevated digital experiences for manufacturing companies, their channels, and their customers. TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm with more than four decades of experience investing in enterprise software, has formed a new cloud-based platform called Revalize. With over 8,000 customers, Revalize empowers manufacturers to elevate buying experiences, accelerate sales cycles, and streamline manufacturing through purpose-built software. The company offers a full suite of specialized, mission-critical software solutions built to simplify customer processes and reduce friction throughout the entire revenue operations cycle.
Businesscommercialintegrator.com

Kramer Acquires Wow Vision

Kramer Electronics has acquired Wow Vision Pte, a wireless collaboration software development company, through the purchase of the remaining 50% of the outstanding shares of the company. Kramer has customers in over 100 countries across six continents set to benefit from the acquisition. “We are incredibly excited that Wow Vision...
BusinessTimes Union

The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. These are the companies leading some of the boldest initiatives in digital enablement, advancement, and transformation for businesses across the globe. Supported by large organizations, and in some cases workforces of hundreds of thousands of employees, they offer a wide breadth of services including cloud migration, cybersecurity, application development, document and process management, and other specializations. Awardees were selected based on their ability to deliver consistent best-in-class consulting and services backed by institutionalized technological expertise. These companies comprise the cohort that defines global IT market leadership and have done so by anticipating the needs of their clients and by proactively building capabilities both in-house and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
Technologytvtechnology.com

MediaKind launches MediaKind Engage for Direct to Consumer Services

FRISCO, TEXAS—MediaKind has launched MediaKind Engage, a new end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution for video contribution, production, streaming, and audience engagement. The solution enables sports entities, broadcasters, and content owners to make a seamless transition to operating workflows in the cloud while also expanding the reach, scale and reliability of their video streaming content to a global fan base.
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

Partnership Travel Consulting Adds Pair of Global Execs

Partnership Travel Consulting has named former travel management company executives Maura Geertsma and Paul Salvatore to global leadership roles, continuing a recent spate of expansion for the Cape Coral, Fla.-based corporate travel consultancy. Geertsma has been named PTC's senior vice president of global business development. Based in Singapore, Geertsma has...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Apollo Global Management (APO) and Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Fintech Transformation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo") and Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology investments, today announced a strategic and financial partnership to capitalize on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The partnership aims to enhance investment opportunities for clients and accelerate growth of both platforms. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessbusinesswest.com

OMG Inc., OMG Roofing Products Announce Promotion, New Hire

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. recently promoted Josh Kelly to the position of senior vice president for Business Development. Meanwhile, OMG Roofing Products hired Elli-Ann Oskar as Sales and Marketing assistant. In his new role, Kelly will focus on strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, product development, licensing, as well...
Los Angeles, CAtvtechnology.com

Ownzones Hires Arjun Ramamurthy as CTO

LOS ANGELES—The cloud-based video supply chain company Ownzones has hired Arjun Ramamurthy as its global chief technology officer. “We are delighted to welcome Arjun to Ownzones where he will play a key role in ensuring our technology stack meets and exceeds customer demands and expectations,” comments Dan Goman, CEO of Ownzones. “People of Arjun’s calibre, experience, and connections appear rarely in the industry and we are enormously excited to be working with him as Ownzones seeks to further build upon its already strong position in the media technology marketplace.”
Businessaithority.com

Devo Technology Adds Former Microsoft and Carbon Black Executives to Expanded Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Gunter Ollmann Joins as CSO; New CFO, Jennifer Grunebaum Accelerates Devo Path Toward IPO. Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, announced three new leadership appointments. Gunter Ollmann joins as chief security officer (CSO); Jennifer Grunebaum as chief financial officer (CFO) and Adrianna Gugel as vice president (VP) of product management, security operations.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Ayar Labs Expands Global Presence and Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

In order to address the UK and European market demand for in-package Optical I/O, Ayar Labs has established an international subsidiary with Ayar Labs UK Ltd. Optical I/O has emerged as a key technology for future High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications worldwide. Hugo Saleh, VP of Business Development and Marketing at Ayar Labs, is leading these expansion efforts as the Managing Director of the UK subsidiary. Ayar Labs is also evaluating additional sites within Europe to support European customers and projects.
Businessmediapost.com

McCann Adds Two To Global C-Suite

McCann has added two executives to its global C-suite to help achieve the network’s growth objectives. Marcy Q. Samet was elevated to Chief Growth and Development Officer of McCann Worldgroup, and Maggie O. Connors has joined the network’s digital, data and CRM agency MRM to serve as Global Chief Growth Officer.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vantage Ventures Adds Veteran Nasdaq Executive To Leadership Team

West Virginia native Tanya Smigocki joins amidst exciting fintech momentum in the state. MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Vantage Ventures, the leader of a series of audacious initiatives to welcome innovative financial technology (fintech) companies to West Virginia, today announced the addition of Tanya Smigocki, a veteran Nasdaq executive, to its leadership team.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

IntelePeer expands executive team with two new appointments

IntelePeer accelerated its channel strategy with the appointment of Brent Earlewine to Senior Vice President of Indirect Channels and Vincent Zandvliet to Senior Vice President Alliances – IBM Business. Two major additions to its growing executive team, both bring decades of invaluable experience, insight and talent to both IntelePeer and...