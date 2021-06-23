Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EU grain industry warns of import surge from green goals

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncQ1S_0adBW1of00
A French farmer harvests wheat in Honnecourt-sur-Escaut, near Cambrai, France, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - European Union targets to reduce the environmental impact of farming could cut crop production sharply and turn the bloc into a net cereal importer, grain industry group Coceral said on Wednesday.

Under its "Farm to Fork" strategy set out last year, the European Commission proposed objectives for 2030 including expanding organic production to 25% of farmland from 8% currently, and cutting pesticide use by 50%.

The targets have been criticised as unrealistic by agricultural representatives, echoing divisions over environmental standards that have held up negotiations over the EU's next multi-year farm subsidy programme. read more

The proposed green goals could lower EU production of common wheat, the EU's main cereal crop, to around 109 million tonnes in 2030 from some 128 million expected this year, Coceral said, citing a mid-case scenario in its analysis.

The EU is a major wheat exporter, making it most years a net cereal importer despite its reliance on imported maize (corn).

"So we are not (going to be) one of the big exporters any more but maybe one of the big importers," Oliver Balkhausen, a Coceral board member and research manager at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N), said during a presentation.

The environment goals could also deepen the EU's reliance on oilseed imports by cutting rapeseed cultivation, leading the bloc potentially to import more than 10 million tonnes of rapeseed a year compared with around 6 million currently, according to Coceral.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also projected in a study late last year that EU agricultural output would decline and prices rise due to the green objectives.

That outlook was in turn criticised as too pessimistic in a paper from French agronomy institute Inrae, which said changing farm practices and consumer trends needed to be factored in.

Coceral said the risks of destabilising agricultural markets and displacing environmental problems to other parts of the world showed the EU needed a detailed impact assessment of its green goals.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Maize#Agricultural Production#Coceral#Farm To Fork#The European Commission#Archer Daniels Midland#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
Immigrationdallassun.com

The Intentional Migrant Surge From Belarus Into The EU

Photos by Lithuanian authorities capture the ongoing crisis on the country's border after Belarus ended cooperation with the European Union to stem illegal migration. A group of migrants after crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on June 30. This is one of several images Lithuania's border police provided to RFE/RL illustrating...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Widens In May On Rising Exports

The US trade gap widened again in May after narrowing in the prior month, according to government data released Friday, as imports increased amid surging consumer demand. The trade deficit in goods and services rose $2.2 billion to $71.2 billion, as the $3.5 billion jump in imports was nearly triple the rise in exports in the month, the Commerce Department reported.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to Chinese cotton, fashion retailers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. French prosecutors have opened an investigation read more into four firms suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in the northwest Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of forcing Muslim Uyghurs to work. It denies the allegations.
TravelWbaltv.com

European Union rolls out COVID-19 travel certificates

ORLY, France (Video: RTV/NBC) — The European Union is rolling out a digital COVID-19 certificate system for travelers. Passengers were showing QR codes at check-in counters at Orly Airport near Paris. The health certificate system is designed to help people travel more freely across the 27-nation EU and open up...
Travel101 WIXX

Factbox: EU digital COVID certificate, the key to summer travel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union launched on Thursday it digital COVID certificate system designed to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. WHAT IS IT?. The EU digital COVID certificate, which can be on a smartphone or printed out, takes the form...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Caged animal farming must end in EU, European Commission says

Reuters reports that the European Commission said it would propose legislation in 2023 to phase out and eventually ban caged farming for all animals covered by the citizens' proposal, possibly by 2027. That includes rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese. Laying hens, sows and calves are already covered by...
AgricultureIdaho8.com

EU plans to end caged animal farming in ‘historic decision’

The European Union will work to phase out caged animal farming across the bloc, after a petition calling for an end to the practice gathered more than a million signatures. The European Commission has outlined plans to propose legislation which would phase out — and ultimately ban — cages for farm animals, including rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia watchdog proposes oil index to boost gas price transparency

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday proposed introducing an oil index to track gas export prices, looking to improve price transparency for big local gas buyers when negotiating longer-term contracts with producers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has been looking for ways to boost price discovery...
POTUSBBC

Protection for steel industry from cheap imports ending on Wednesday

Labour MPs have accused the UK government of "choosing to bury its head" over protecting the steel sector. UK measures designed to protect nine steel products from cheaper foreign imports are due to expire on Wednesday. The shadow Welsh secretary said this would leave the industry "dangerously exposed to cheap...
Economymymixfm.com

Euro zone sentiment hits 21-year-high with further reopening

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone economic sentiment surged in June to a 21-year-high as an accelerated pace of COVID-19 vaccinations led to further reopening and an improved mood across all sectors of the economy, notably in retail and services. The European Commission’s monthly sentiment survey for the 19 countries sharing...
Industrykelo.com

EU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ship owners could be forced to pay for pollution from their vessels or face bans from European Union ports under draft plans to add shipping emissions to the bloc’s carbon market. Shipping does not at present face EU emissions targets, but that is set to change under...
Industrywindpowermonthly.com

EU steel duties ‘set to squeeze wind industry’

Wind turbine and component manufacturers face increasing cost pressures after the European Commission confirmed a three-year extension to steel safeguard measures, according to WindEurope. Additional costs may also be passed along the supply chain to developers, making it harder for them to deliver continued price reductions, the industry body believes.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn, soy surge as U.S. farmers plant fewer acres than expected

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures surged on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised traders with lower-than-expected plantings estimates and inventory data. Corn futures temporarily climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692...