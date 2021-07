British holidaymakers have been left confused by the government’s advice after international leisure travel became legal again on 17 May.Foreign travel has opened up in England under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and given restrictions to match based on the risk of importing coronavirus infections back into the UK.Most of Europe is in the amber category, including holiday favourites Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.The Department for Travel has warned Brits against visiting amber and red destinations for “leisure” purposes.Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News: “You should not be going on holiday to countries...