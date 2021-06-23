Cancel
Movies

Movies: 'F9: The Fast Saga'

Rogersville Review
 9 days ago

20 years after the first 'The Fast and the Furious' flick debuted, 'F9' roars into theaters. Rick Damigella talked with the cast.

www.therogersvillereview.com
Newsweek

Check Out The Coolest Cars in The New Fast & Furious Franchise Movie 'F9'

The ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, "F9" opens in the U.S. on June 25, 2021. A cast of familiar characters returns to the silver screen starring alongside a roster of exotic, American muscle, Japanese import, military armored, classic and custom-built specialty cars. They join off-road ATVs, motorbikes, military trucks and high-end performance vehicles on camera.
thatshelf.com

Contest: See F9: The Fast Saga in Montreal!

Enter for your chance to see F9: The Fast Saga before it comes out in theaters! This summer, Fast is back! Universal Pictures presents the most action-packed film of the year! Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron in F9: The Fast Saga. Only in theaters June 25th!
EW.com

F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
screenanarchy.com

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'F9: The Fast Saga'!

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tomorrow’s free advance screening of F9: The Fast Saga! The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise reunites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and more, along with Charlize Theron and John Cena! Justin Lin returns as director, having taken the helm for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters.
TODAY.com

Vin Diesel talks about 'F9,' the latest chapter in 'Fast & Furious' saga

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. It’s almost time to buckle up for the U.S. opening of “F9,” the ninth installment of the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise. At the Fast & Furious Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, star Vin Diesel talks to Natalie Morales about the film.
theyoungfolks.com

'F9: The Fast Saga' review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
CultureMap Dallas

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.
The Spokesman-Review

'Fast' franchise soars to new heights in 'F9: The Fast Saga' while also looking to the past

What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, cameos and a deep-rooted lore that always returns to the intertwining values of family and vintage American muscle cars.
My Magic GR

'False Positive' And 'F9 The Fast Saga' Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies, one coming out in theaters and the other straight to streaming. Ilana Glazer and Pierce Brosnan star in this horror thriller about a couple who is trying to get pregnant but get a little more than they bargained for. Pierce Brosnan plays a fertility doctor that might have some nefarious motives for helping the couple conceive.
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
Thrillist

'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.
KSLTV

Review: 'F9: The Fast Saga' Has Its Moments, But Ultimately A Weaker Entry In 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY — Few movie franchises have the kind of connection between its creators and its fans that “The Fast and the Furious” franchise does. Vin Diesel and crew have been rolling out movies for two decades now and the series has a fiercely loyal following, to the tune of the saga grossing over $5 billion worldwide while its protagonists evolved from street racing bandits in southern California to James Bond/Mission: Impossible-level superheroes.
inews.co.uk

F9: The Fast Saga, review: a fast, predictable ride with some of the worst acting ever committed to screen

Early on in F9, petrolhead couple Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) discuss whether they should leave the safe, off-the-grid life they have built to track down the cyber terrorist Cypher (Charlize Theron, with a bowl haircut), who killed the mother of Dom’s son. Dom is erring on the side of staying home with his kid (who likes cars, phew). “It’s not who we are,” grimaces Letty, as she speeds off on a Harley Davidson.
CBS Austin

Review - F9: The Fast Saga

Grade: C- It's the 20th Anniversary this week that the first movie came out in U.S. theaters. The "family" is back for yet another film in The Fast & the Furious franchise, now just called The Fast Saga. And a saga it is, because even though they were going to end with a 10th film, Vin Diesel has confirmed recently that there will be an 11th film to be released in 2024 with the 10th one coming out the year before. It's definitely run its course and is becoming quite the soap opera, but just when everyone is living peacefully, they get pulled in for one more mission. What else could there be? Well this time, they are going back to the beginning when Dominic talks about how his dad died on the racetrack in a fire. What happened on that day was Dominic and Mia’s little brother was there, a brother we never knew about. Well, of course, the brother, Jakob played by John Cena, resurfaces to get revenge. Now that Hobbs and Shaw are gone (and they are missed), the next best tough guy would be John Cena, right? Other things to expect, Mia is brought back to tell this family story. Justin Lin is back directing, who did Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 and is announced to do the 10th installment as well. Lin pinned the screenplay as well along with Daniel Casey and Alfredo Casey.
baltimorenews.net

The Fast Saga 2021 free streaming: when and where to watch F9 Online?

Fast and Furious 9 has finally made its debut on screens this year after a series of delays. It's the latest adventure in the franchise that's been thrilling audiences since 2001. Justin Lin directed Fast & Furious 4 and Fast & Furious 9, bringing us Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez back to the franchise.
My Clallam County

F9: The Fast Saga races to pandemic record $70 million debut

F9: The Fast Saga turned out to be the summer blockbuster for which theaters had been hoping. The latest installment in the Fast & Furious saga’s estimated $70 million debut not only left A Quiet Place Part II‘s previous pandemic era record of $47.5 million in the dust, but it also marked the biggest North American opening since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.