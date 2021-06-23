Cancel
Connie Britton, Molly Shannon, more arrive at HBO's 'The White Lotus'

By Fred Topel
Connie Britton stars in HBO's "The White Lotus." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- HBO released a trailer for The White Lotus on Wednesday. The limited series premieres July 11.

The White Lotus is a tropical resort on Hawaii. The six-episode series focuses on several hotel guests.

The trailer shows married parents Nicole (Connie Britton) and Mark (Steve Zahn) discover Mark healing after cancer treatments. Honeymooners Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and Shane (Jake Lacy) get an unexpected visit from Shane's mother Kitty (Molly Shannon).

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) invites the spa manager, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), for dinner. Murray Bartlett and Jolene Purdy play resort managers trying to ensure their guests have a pleasant stay.

Mike White created The White Lotus. White previously co-created the HBO series Enlightened with Laura Dern. The White Lotus will run for six hour-long episodes. He wrote and directed all six episodes.

Fred Hechinger, Brittany O'Grady and Sydney Sweeney also star in all six episodes. HBO lists Shannon as a guest star, along with Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage.

The White Lotus filmed on the island of Maui. The season finale will air Aug. 15. Each week, episodes airing on HBO will also be available on HBO Max.

